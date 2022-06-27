Heartland Votes
Man accused of pointing gun at person during argument in Marion business parking lot

A man is accused of pointing a gun at another person during an argument in the parking lot of...
A man is accused of pointing a gun at another person during an argument in the parking lot of Pirate Pete’s.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of pointing a gun at another person during an argument in the parking lot of Pirate Pete’s.

Robert J. Czuprynski, 58, was cited for aggravated assault and taken to the Williamson County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.

According to Marion police, they responded to Pirate Pete’s on W. DeYoung Street on Sunday, June 26 for a reported disturbance involving a man with a gun.

When officers arrived, they found and detained the man, later identified as Czuprynski, without incident.

Police say he had a loaded gun in his possession.

Officers seized the gun and ammunition as evidence.

During the investigation, they learned from witnesses that Czuprynski and the victim were arguing inside the business. Employees asked them both to leave, and the argument continued in the parking lot.

It was during that time Czuprynski allegedly pointed a gun at the victim.

