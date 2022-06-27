Jackson bond issue on Aug. ballot for upgrades to wastewater treatment facility

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A bond issue for upgrades to a wastewater treatment facility was added to the August ballot in Jackson.

On Tuesday, August 2, residents will be asked to vote on an issue for the use of revenue bond funds to pay for repairs and upgrades to aging equipment at the wastewater treatment plant.

According to the city, the $10.1 million bond issue project will provide extended years of service from the existing 33-year-old plant and add treatment capacity for future community growth.

They say revenue bonds provide the least expensive method to pay for sewer improvements in Jackson. Bonds allow costs to be spread over 20 years, minimizing the rate impact on current customers.

If the city’s use of revenue bonds is approved, sewer customers will pay for the borrowed money with a 10 percent rate increase, or $3.15 per month for the average 5,000 gallon-per-month household.

According to the city, the current rate for 5,000 gallons per month is $31.41.

The proposed 10 percent increase would make the rate $34.56 in 2023.

If the revenue bond proposal does not pass, the city said the aging equipment could fail, requiring extremely expensive emergency repairs to prevent untreated wastewater from being released into the environment.

In addition, without the upgrades for a larger capacity, the city said it could not support continued community growth.

Tours of the plant will be held on Thursday, July 21 at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

