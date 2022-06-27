Heartland animal shelters reaching capacity

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Animal shelters are seeing major upticks in dogs and cats being dropped off.

Executive director of Southeast Missouri Pets, Tracy Poston, said they cannot accept any more animals for the time being.

“We’re completely full,” Poston said. “Right now, people are struggling financially and there’s a lot of dumped animals.”

With inflation, some pet owners are struggling to make ends meet and have given up their animals as a result.

They’re not the only shelter that is at capacity. St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Illinois has high numbers too.

Kay Creese is the executive director of the shelter and a veterinarian. She said they had six puppies dropped off on Monday morning alone.

“We’re at 110 percent capacity,” Creese said. “We have only so much space, I’m not gonna allow us to overcrowd to the point that the animals we do have aren’t being properly taken care of.”

St. Francis has more than a hundred animals in their shelter, while Southeast Missouri Pets has more than 200.

“We don’t have the ability to say yes to anyone else at this time, so we’re really focusing on how we can get the animals currently in our care adopted,” Poston said. “It’s a community problem, so we all have to take responsibility.”

The shelters do not have the space or resources to continue taking on more dogs and cats. They are hoping adoption numbers will begin to rise so that they can continue taking care of the animals in the shelter.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.