Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heartland animal shelters reaching capacity

High inflation takes a toll more than just your pocketbook.
By Nicki Clark
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Animal shelters are seeing major upticks in dogs and cats being dropped off.

Executive director of Southeast Missouri Pets, Tracy Poston, said they cannot accept any more animals for the time being.

“We’re completely full,” Poston said. “Right now, people are struggling financially and there’s a lot of dumped animals.”

With inflation, some pet owners are struggling to make ends meet and have given up their animals as a result.

They’re not the only shelter that is at capacity. St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Illinois has high numbers too.

Kay Creese is the executive director of the shelter and a veterinarian. She said they had six puppies dropped off on Monday morning alone.

“We’re at 110 percent capacity,” Creese said. “We have only so much space, I’m not gonna allow us to overcrowd to the point that the animals we do have aren’t being properly taken care of.”

St. Francis has more than a hundred animals in their shelter, while Southeast Missouri Pets has more than 200.

“We don’t have the ability to say yes to anyone else at this time, so we’re really focusing on how we can get the animals currently in our care adopted,” Poston said. “It’s a community problem, so we all have to take responsibility.”

The shelters do not have the space or resources to continue taking on more dogs and cats. They are hoping adoption numbers will begin to rise so that they can continue taking care of the animals in the shelter.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Family members gather together in front of the Bethesda Baptist Church for a picture.
Heartland family celebrates 100th family reunion
Cape Girardeau police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, June 26 that left...
Man shot twice in early morning shooting Sunday
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

Latest News

This particular quilt is called the “Cake Stand”. The quilt pattern was a reminder of the fun...
Unique quilts exhibit on display at Altenburg museum
A string of fireworks is lit on the ground in Jackson, Mo.
Remember ‘safety first’ when lighting fireworks
U.S. Congressman Mike Bost returns to southern Illinois and discusses multiple topics impacting...
U.S. Congressman Bost returns to southern Ill. to discuss local, national topics
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily excluding semi trucks and vehicles pulling trailers...
Semi trucks, vehicles pulling trailers temporarily excluded from Dorena-Hickman Ferry