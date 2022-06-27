Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Grocery store employee arrested after slapping Rudy Giuliani, NYPD says

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped by a grocery store employee on Sunday. He...
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped by a grocery store employee on Sunday. He said he was lucky he didn’t fall.(Fox News/YouTube via MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - A grocery store employee was arrested after slapping former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in the back Sunday.

Giuliani, who was also a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, was campaigning for his son in a ShopRite on Staten Island when an employee hit him and said, “What’s up, scumbag?”

The 78-year-old said he managed to stay on his feet, but also said he was lucky he didn’t fall and crack his skull.

Store security responded immediately, and the 39-year-old ShopRite associate was turned over to the New York Police Department.

New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani said the attack on his father was politically motivated.

Andrew Giuliani, a candidate in the Republican primary for New York governor, said he wants all New Yorkers to feel safe from crime again.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Family members gather together in front of the Bethesda Baptist Church for a picture.
Heartland family celebrates 100th family reunion
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Brian Alworth says we’re not outlooked for severe weather, but a few stronger storms could...
First Alert: Cold front brings storms
One person has died after an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht area Friday.
1 person dies after being dragged into pond by alligator, police say

Latest News

The BRCA gene mutations carries risks for both men and women.
Why men should also get tested for the BRCA gene
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, June 26 that left...
Man shot twice in early morning shooting Sunday
Homeowners and renters recovering from the December 10 and December 11 tornadoes are urged keep...
Tornado victims urged to stay in touch with FEMA