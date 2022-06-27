Girl Scout from Cape Girardeau earns organization’s highest award

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One local Girl Scout was honored with the highest award in Girl Scouts.

According to a statement from the Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland, the Girl Scout Gold Award was given to Mariel Bisher of Cape Girardeau.

Her project was entitled “Missouri Wood ID.”

The goal of the project was to help people identify what wood is right for a given project, sharing information about lifespans, weights, densities and right formations.

“It is important for individuals to know the differences between the different types of wood for building woodworking projects to burning wood for fires,” Bisher said. “From simple projects to choosing the correct type of wood in home construction.”

The statement credit’s Bisher’s “courage, confidence and character” for her placement in the award.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.