Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Girl Scout from Cape Girardeau earns organization’s highest award

According to a statement from the Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland, the Girl Scout Gold...
According to a statement from the Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland, the Girl Scout Gold Award was given to Mariel Bisher of Cape Girardeau.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One local Girl Scout was honored with the highest award in Girl Scouts.

According to a statement from the Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland, the Girl Scout Gold Award was given to Mariel Bisher of Cape Girardeau.

Her project was entitled “Missouri Wood ID.”

The goal of the project was to help people identify what wood is right for a given project, sharing information about lifespans, weights, densities and right formations.

“It is important for individuals to know the differences between the different types of wood for building woodworking projects to burning wood for fires,” Bisher said. “From simple projects to choosing the correct type of wood in home construction.”

The statement credit’s Bisher’s “courage, confidence and character” for her placement in the award.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Family members gather together in front of the Bethesda Baptist Church for a picture.
Heartland family celebrates 100th family reunion
Cape Girardeau police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, June 26 that left...
Man shot twice in early morning shooting Sunday
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Monday, June 27 marked the first day for fireworks in the city as part of the Fourth of July...
Fireworks now on sale in Cape Girardeau
The public is invited to the all-day event at Jackson City Park on Monday, July 4 from 7 a.m....
Annual Fourth of July celebration scheduled in Jackson City Park
Communities throughout the Heartland will be celebrating Independence Day.
Fourth of July events in the Heartland 2022