Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Beautiful, mild Monday

A beautiful snapshot of Whitewater River on a summer day.
A beautiful snapshot of Whitewater River on a summer day.((Source: CNews/Mary Ann Kagle))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Yesterday’s cold front is leaving behind some very pleasant conditions.

This week is starting off with drier air and below average temperatures.

Skies will be sunny with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

Clear skies continue tonight with cool overnight temps in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday is also looking mild with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will creep back up into the low 90s by the end of the week. Southernly winds will also bring back very humid air.

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is looking unsettled as a front could stall in the Heartland. This will bring a chance of rain and storms.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Family members gather together in front of the Bethesda Baptist Church for a picture.
Heartland family celebrates 100th family reunion
Brian Alworth says we’re not outlooked for severe weather, but a few stronger storms could...
First Alert: Cold front brings storms
One person has died after an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht area Friday.
1 person dies after being dragged into pond by alligator, police say

Latest News

A sunny day in Caruthersville, Mo.
Marvelous Monday!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
Brian Alworth says we’re not outlooked for severe weather, but a few stronger storms could...
First Alert: Cold front brings storms
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook