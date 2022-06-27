First Alert: Beautiful, mild Monday

(KFVS) - Yesterday’s cold front is leaving behind some very pleasant conditions.

This week is starting off with drier air and below average temperatures.

Skies will be sunny with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

Clear skies continue tonight with cool overnight temps in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday is also looking mild with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will creep back up into the low 90s by the end of the week. Southernly winds will also bring back very humid air.

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is looking unsettled as a front could stall in the Heartland. This will bring a chance of rain and storms.

