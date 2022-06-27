Fireworks now on sale in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fireworks are now on sale in Cape Girardeau.

Monday, June 27 marked the first day for fireworks in the city as part of the Fourth of July holiday.

It also marked the first day people can legally shoot off fireworks under the city’s ordinance.

Cape Girardeau allows fireworks to be used from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. now through July 3.

The time is extended to midnight on July 4.

Cities and towns across the Heartland have different rules regulating fireworks. Make sure you check with local officials to know the rules where you live.

