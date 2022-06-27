Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Fireworks now on sale in Cape Girardeau

It's the first day to buy fireworks in Cape Girardeau.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fireworks are now on sale in Cape Girardeau.

Monday, June 27 marked the first day for fireworks in the city as part of the Fourth of July holiday.

It also marked the first day people can legally shoot off fireworks under the city’s ordinance.

Cape Girardeau allows fireworks to be used from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. now through July 3.

The time is extended to midnight on July 4.

Cities and towns across the Heartland have different rules regulating fireworks. Make sure you check with local officials to know the rules where you live.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Family members gather together in front of the Bethesda Baptist Church for a picture.
Heartland family celebrates 100th family reunion
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Brian Alworth says we’re not outlooked for severe weather, but a few stronger storms could...
First Alert: Cold front brings storms
A California couple speaks out after saving a man from a shark attack.
‘He was screaming for help’: Bystanders rescue swimmer attacked by shark

Latest News

Terrell Burnam, 20, was arrested on charges of one count of home invasion and one count of...
Reported home invasion turns into officer-involved shooting in Mt. Vernon
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Cape Girardeau police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, June 26 that left...
Man shot twice in early morning shooting Sunday
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score