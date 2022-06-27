‘Early reports of injuries’ after Amtrak train derails in Mendon, Missouri

MENDON, Mo. (KCTV) - There are “early reports” of injuries after an Amtrak train hit a dump truck and derailed in Mendon.

According to information provided to the media by Amtrak, the accident happened at 1:42 p.m. on June 27.

The derailment happened after the train hit a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri, which is in Chariton County.

Several cars derailed on Train 4. The train was going from Los Angeles to Chicago.

In a tweet, Missouri State Highway Patrol said eight train cars derailed.

Southwest Chief Train 3, which is scheduled to depart Chicago (CHI) on 6/27, is canceled. Please contact 1-800-USA-RAIL for further assistance or guidance. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) June 27, 2022

Amtrak said there are about 243 passengers on the train. There are “early reports of injuries.”

“Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist,” Amtrak said.

The National Transportation Safety Board has confirmed that they are investigating.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson posted the following on Facebook following the accident: “We are saddened to hear of the Amtrak train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon. Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, and other emergency management personnel are responding. We ask Missourians to join us in praying for all those impacted.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted: “Having relied on Amtrak to cross our state throughout my college years and long after, I remember the ride well. My heart goes out to the passengers and all impacted by today’s event and I extend my thanks to those responding to today’s derailment on the scene and at the hospital.”

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. This is a breaking news situation. We are going to send a crew to the scene.

Note: This is not the only Amtrak train to derail in the United States today. There was one in California that hit a vehicle at an intersection without crossing arms and three people were killed. You can learn more about that accident here.

