Charleston, Mo. native James Naile moved to Cardinals roster

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri native has been called up to the big leagues from Memphis.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced several roster moves on Monday afternoon, June 27, including James Naile.

Monday is the Cardinals’ series opener with Miami. The home game starts at 6:45 p.m.

The team announced that right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty was placed on a 15-day injured list for right shoulder strain and outfielder Harrison Bader on the 10-day injured list for right foot plantar fasciitis.

They said rookie right-handed pitcher James Naile and rookie outfielder Conner Capel were selected from the Memphis AAA roster.

Naile and Capel would become the 10th and 11th Cardinals players to make a Major League debut this season, second only to Pittsburgh.

In 27 games, including three starts, for Memphis this season, Naile is 3-2 with a 3.28 ERA in 46.2 innings pitched.

A Charleston, Mo. native, Naile, 29, was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in 2015 (20th round) out of the University of Alabama-Birmingham. He signed with the Cardinals as a minor league free-agent last November after seven seasons with the Athletics.

According to a release from the Cardinals, the 6-foot, 3-inch, 190-pound Naile has enjoyed a solid month of June, striking out 15 in 18.0 IP with just one walk for a 0.82 WHIP in eight games (two starts). His career mark in the minors stands at 43-33 with a 4.07 ERA in 197 games and 93 games started.

The Charleston High School graduate was named a Pacific Coast League All-Star in 2018 while pitching for Nashville (AAA).

Naile will wear uniform no. 68 and Capel no. 71.

