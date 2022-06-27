Annual Fourth of July celebration scheduled in Jackson City Park

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Parks and Recreation’s annual Fourth of July celebration will be in the city park.

The public is invited to the all-day event on Monday, July 4 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

According to the city, the fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m. Admission and parking is free.

This year’s celebration will kick off with a concert by the band Heartless on Saturday, July 2.

A schedule of events for July 4 includes:

Independence Day 5K Run - begins at 7:04 a.m. CLICK HERE to sign up

Car Show - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mud Volleyball Tournament - begins at 9 a.m. Registration deadline is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29. CLICK HERE to sign up.

Stooges Restaurant Beer Garden - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Food Stands - open at 9 a.m.

Golf Ball Drop - 4:30 p.m. Located at the corner of N. Union Ave. and W. Mary St.

Live entertainment featuring The Quarantine Band - 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Niclous Leist Memorial Band Shell on Symphony Dr.

Live entertainment featuring Jackson Municipal Band - 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks Display - begins at 9:30 p.m. over Rotary Lake

Parking

According to the city, free parking will be provided at the corner of N. Union Ave. and Parkview St. in the city park and can be easily accessed from N. Union Ave. near the Pavilion No. 3.

They say several areas in and around city park will be closed to vehicular traffic, including Parkview St. between N. High St. and N. Union Ave., as well as Cascade Dr. between N. Russell Ave. and N. High St. (for bridge construction).

Additionally, the city said many areas will be posted as “no parking” zones. Vehicles parked in these areas could be towed at the owner’s expense.

Attendees are encouraged to respect surrounding neighborhoods and businesses by using public parking lots and spaces. After the fireworks display, drivers are urged to be patient when leaving the area.

Restrictions

No dogs, glass containers or coolers are allowed in the city park on the day of the event. Anyone violating these ordinances will be asked to leave.

You can see other Fourth of July celebrations in the Heartland here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.