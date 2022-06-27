Heartland Votes
2 injured in motorcycle crash in Zeigler, Ill.

Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash in Zeigler, Ill. on Saturday night, June 25.
Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash in Zeigler, Ill. on Saturday night, June 25.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash in Zeigler Saturday night, June 25.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to single motorcycle crash around 10:17 p.m. on Saturday on State Highway 148 and Prairie Creek Lane, about one-fourth a mile north of the Williamson County line.

They say 48-year-old Michael E. Stone, of Marion, was going southbound on his 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he lost control and went off the road. Stone and his passenger, a 48-year-old Herrin woman, were both thrown from the motorcycle.

Deputies say the two were airlifted from the scene and taken to a St. Louis-area hospital with serious injuries.

Stone was cited for violation of classification - motorcycle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Zeigler police, Zeigler Fire Department, Franklin County Emergency Management and Abbott EMS.

