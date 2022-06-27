Heartland Votes
Advertisement

2 arrested in connection with Carbondale shooting early Sunday morning

From left: Joshua Wooley and Bruce Barron were arrested after police say shots were fired from...
From left: Joshua Wooley and Bruce Barron were arrested after police say shots were fired from a vehicle, damaging some property early on Sunday morning.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested after police say shots were fired from a vehicle on Sunday morning, June 26.

Joshua L. Wooley, 34, of Carbondale, was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and driving while license suspended.

Bruce E. Barron, 29, of Carbondale, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the area of N. Robert Stalls Avenue and E. Willow Street around 3:36 a.m. for a report of shots fired. They learned suspects fired several shots from a dark sedan, causing property damage.

While investigating, officer say they found a vehicle matching the described suspect vehicle in the area. They pulled it over and identified the occupants as Wooley and Barron.

Police say they learned Wooley has a suspended driver’s license. They said they found three firearms inside the vehicle.

Wooley and Barron were arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-549-2121. You can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Family members gather together in front of the Bethesda Baptist Church for a picture.
Heartland family celebrates 100th family reunion
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Brian Alworth says we’re not outlooked for severe weather, but a few stronger storms could...
First Alert: Cold front brings storms
A California couple speaks out after saving a man from a shark attack.
‘He was screaming for help’: Bystanders rescue swimmer attacked by shark

Latest News

Communities throughout the Heartland will be celebrating Independence Day.
Fourth of July events in the Heartland 2022
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, June 26 that left...
Man shot twice in early morning shooting Sunday
Homeowners and renters recovering from the December 10 and December 11 tornadoes are urged keep...
Tornado victims urged to stay in touch with FEMA
The three different areas that will feature the commissioned artwork are the Feature Wall and...
Barkley Regional Airport looking for artists to work on new, incoming terminal