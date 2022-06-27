2 arrested in connection with Carbondale shooting early Sunday morning

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested after police say shots were fired from a vehicle on Sunday morning, June 26.

Joshua L. Wooley, 34, of Carbondale, was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and driving while license suspended.

Bruce E. Barron, 29, of Carbondale, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the area of N. Robert Stalls Avenue and E. Willow Street around 3:36 a.m. for a report of shots fired. They learned suspects fired several shots from a dark sedan, causing property damage.

While investigating, officer say they found a vehicle matching the described suspect vehicle in the area. They pulled it over and identified the occupants as Wooley and Barron.

Police say they learned Wooley has a suspended driver’s license. They said they found three firearms inside the vehicle.

Wooley and Barron were arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-549-2121. You can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS.

