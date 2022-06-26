Local firework business is keeping up with supply chain issues

Heartland Votes
Supply chain issues and climbing prices are affecting the availability of almost everything. With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, Hoffman Family Fireworks in Scott City said their business is no exception.(KFVS)
By Meghan Smith
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Supply chain issues and climbing prices are affecting the availability of almost everything. With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, Hoffman Family Fireworks in Scott City said their business is no exception.

Mary Ann Hoffman is the co-owner there and she said due to the increased demands and prices it’s hard getting smaller items on the shelves. But Hoffman said that didn’t stop them from getting fireworks for their loyal customers.

Hoffman said the employees have worked hard this season to get the best fireworks that everyone will love.

“Prices did go up some as they did in everything else,” Hoffman said. “But then again we really wanted to try and keep them down as much as we can while still offering the discount program.”

Hoffman said their main goal was to not raise prices and make their fireworks affordable for all.

“You know we have all different price ranges,” Hoffman said. “You know we’re grateful for all of our customers, whether they spend ten dollars or a hundred or a thousand or more. We’re just grateful for all of our customers.”

Even with the consent challenges, Hoffman said it’s important they sell fireworks to help people enjoy the Fourth of July and celebrate with family.

“Fireworks are just a part of celebrating,” Hoffman said. “It’s a big celebration. And I think and I think we’re all very very grateful.”

Hoffman Family Fireworks will be selling fireworks until July 9th.

