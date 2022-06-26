Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Unusually nice weather to start the work week!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Finally some much needed rainfall over the majority of the area….. though we did end up with some trees and power lines down as a convective system spun up to our west and moved through with some powerful winds.   As that system spins to the east this evening,  northwest winds will begin to blow cooler and less humid air into our area.  By daybreak Monday morning it will be cooler and much more comfortable, with air temps in the 50s and 60s.   The next few days will feature dry and unusually pleasant conditions,  with dew points staying well below normal for late June.

By the end of the week we’ll be warming up and becoming more humid again thanks to upper ridging and southerly winds:  by Friday we’ll have highs in the low 90s and DP’s back near 70.  Looking into next weekend (the 4th of July weekend) it looks as though a weak front will stall over the area.  This could keep our weather a bit unsettled with an enhanced chance of scattered mainly daytime showers and storms.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, one person was killed, and two others were injured in the shooting a...
Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in Illinois warehouse shooting
Protesters piled at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau after the U.S. Supreme Court voted to...
Group rallies in Cape Girardeau to protest Roe v. Wade overturn
Isaac Hill (left) and Katrina Simelton (right) are each being held on $250,000 bond at the...
Ill. State Police arrest couple after investigating death of 3-year-old
The house is now covered with a tarp, with no explanation except for a letter left behind by...
WHOOPS: Family comes home to roofless house after roofing company got the wrong address
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered at 7:50 p.m. approximately 3.9...
Small earthquake reported in Randolph County, Ill.

Latest News

Brian Alworth says we’re not outlooked for severe weather, but a few stronger storms could...
First Alert: Cold front brings storms
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 6/26
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 6/26
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 6/25
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 6/25