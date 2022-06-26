First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Finally some much needed rainfall over the majority of the area….. though we did end up with some trees and power lines down as a convective system spun up to our west and moved through with some powerful winds. As that system spins to the east this evening, northwest winds will begin to blow cooler and less humid air into our area. By daybreak Monday morning it will be cooler and much more comfortable, with air temps in the 50s and 60s. The next few days will feature dry and unusually pleasant conditions, with dew points staying well below normal for late June.

By the end of the week we’ll be warming up and becoming more humid again thanks to upper ridging and southerly winds: by Friday we’ll have highs in the low 90s and DP’s back near 70. Looking into next weekend (the 4th of July weekend) it looks as though a weak front will stall over the area. This could keep our weather a bit unsettled with an enhanced chance of scattered mainly daytime showers and storms.

