First Alert: Cold front brings storms

First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 6/26
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A weak cold front will sink through the area with occasional showers and thunderstorms, introducing light north winds and cooling us down for at least the first half of the week.

Models have been struggling to get a handle on trends today, so to make it simpler we’ll just forecast a chance of occasional showers and storms gradually moving from north to south.

Brian Alworth says we’re not outlooked for severe weather, but a few stronger storms could produce small hail and gusty winds.

After a humid morning, dew points will begin to fall from north to south today; by this evening it should be noticeably less humid.

The start of the work week will be pleasant, with slightly cooler temps and much lower than average humidity levels.

Highs Monday and Tuesday look to be in the 80s with dew point temps mainly in the 50s.

By mid-week upper-level ridging will build again, and we’ll gradually get warmer. In fact, Thursday and Friday will be rather hot and humid again.

A look ahead into next weekend is showing a wetter pattern again as a frontal boundary stalls over the area, possibly drying out by Monday.

