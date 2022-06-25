Street Machine Nationals roll into Du Quoin

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s a weekend of hot rods and cool rides in Du Quoin.

The Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals is back at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds with dozens of vehicles lined up for enthusiasts to enjoy.

The event continues Saturday, June 25 at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and wraps up on Sunday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are $13 online for adults ages 13 and older or $15 at the gate. Children 12 and under are free.

There are several events taking place, such as the burnout contest, Dyno challenge, Show-n-Shine awards, swap meet, cornhole tournament and more.

