Small earthquake reported in Randolph County, Ill.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered at 7:50 p.m. approximately 3.9 miles east of Ellis Grove.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered at 7:50 p.m. approximately 3.9 miles east of Ellis Grove.(Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was reported in Randolph County Friday night, June 24.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered at 7:50 p.m. approximately 3.9 miles east of Ellis Grove.

The epicenter is directly north of Chester, approximately 5.5 miles.

At this time, no one has reported feeling the quake.

To learn more about the small quake, click here for the USGS website.

