Small earthquake reported in Randolph County, Ill.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was reported in Randolph County Friday night, June 24.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered at 7:50 p.m. approximately 3.9 miles east of Ellis Grove.

The epicenter is directly north of Chester, approximately 5.5 miles.

At this time, no one has reported feeling the quake.

