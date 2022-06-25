Heartland Votes
Report: Braxton Moral, 20, becomes youngest lawyer in country

Braxton Moral passed the bar exam this year after graduating high school and Harvard University in 2019.
Braxton Moral passed the bar exam this year after graduating high school and Harvard University in 2019.(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A 20-year-old man in Kansas continues to add to his impressive resume.

KWCH reports Braxton Moral passed the bar exam this year after graduating high school and Harvard University in 2019.

Moral shared those previous educational accomplishments with KWCH, and he went on to pursue a law degree from Washburn University.

Moral explained how he found out about passing the bar exam in an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” where Clarkson introduced him as “America’s youngest lawyer.”

The 20-year-old Braxton reportedly is the only student in Harvard’s history to graduate from the university and high school at the same time.

