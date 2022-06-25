More than 160 take part in golf tournament to help kids this Christmas

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A golf tournament in Cape Girardeau this weekend is aiming to help children at Christmas.

The 34th Cape Jaycees Golf Tournament is bringing in more than 80 teams to compete in an event that helps a charitable organization.

The golf event raises funds for Toys for Tots, which in turn, helps provide gifts for children at Christmas time.

Tournament Director John Oliver says it’s nice to be able to help out those kids in the area.

“It’s just so important for those kids,” Oliver said. “Some of them, they’re just not blessed like some of us as we are. For them to enjoy a holiday like Christmas with all the toys and like I said the smiles on their faces. When you do it once, you never forget it.”

Oliver said he is thankful for all the support from the players to the staff in making this event happen.

“I can’t thank all these people enough,” Oliver said. “I’ve got a great staff who’s been helping me. It’s been a great, great weekend so far.

The tournament resumes on Sunday.

