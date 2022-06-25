Heartland Votes
Advertisement

More than 160 take part in golf tournament to help kids this Christmas

A player is hitting a golf ball as part of the Cape Jaycees Golf Tournament in Cape Girardeau.
A player is hitting a golf ball as part of the Cape Jaycees Golf Tournament in Cape Girardeau.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A golf tournament in Cape Girardeau this weekend is aiming to help children at Christmas.

The 34th Cape Jaycees Golf Tournament is bringing in more than 80 teams to compete in an event that helps a charitable organization.

The golf event raises funds for Toys for Tots, which in turn, helps provide gifts for children at Christmas time.

Tournament Director John Oliver says it’s nice to be able to help out those kids in the area.

“It’s just so important for those kids,” Oliver said. “Some of them, they’re just not blessed like some of us as we are. For them to enjoy a holiday like Christmas with all the toys and like I said the smiles on their faces. When you do it once, you never forget it.”

Oliver said he is thankful for all the support from the players to the staff in making this event happen.

“I can’t thank all these people enough,” Oliver said. “I’ve got a great staff who’s been helping me. It’s been a great, great weekend so far.

The tournament resumes on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaac Hill (left) and Katrina Simelton (right) are each being held on $250,000 bond at the...
Ill. State Police arrest couple after investigating death of 3-year-old
A Bollinger County resident catches a bear roaming his yard on a security camera.
Black bears reported throughout the Heartland
Teresa Baumgartner, 59, is charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the death of...
Woman charged in connection with Cape Girardeau Co. homicide makes 1st court appearance
Governor JB Pritzker called on a special session for reproductive health rights in Illinois on...
Gov. Pritzker calls special session on reproductive health rights in Ill.
3-alarm fire damages multiple restaurants in Central West End
3-alarm fire damages multiple restaurants in Central West End

Latest News

Unique vehicles drive around the streets for people to view at the Continental Tire Street...
Thousands roll in to enjoy Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals
Missouri State Rep. David Gregory explains the new abortion law in Mo.
Mo. State Rep. Gregory explains new abortion ban
The Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals will be held Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June...
Street Machine Nationals roll into Du Quoin
Communities throughout the Heartland will be celebrating Independence Day.
Fourth of July events in the Heartland 2022