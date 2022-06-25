Group rallies in Cape Girardeau to protest Roe v. Wade overturn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Protesters piled at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau after the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion rights, established almost 50 years after it was enacted.

“I was just so disheartened by it. I knew it was a possibility but at the same time my mind was like no it won’t, they can’t,” Michael Witt, one protester said.

“It’s scary to think that after I have this baby that if god forbid something were to happen to me again, I am going to have to deal with it,” Angela Boner, another protester said.

The decision quickly gained support from Missouri officials.

Minutes after the decision, Missouri Attorney General, Eric Schmitt announced in a statement his “Office has effectively ended abortion in Missouri, becoming the first state in the country to do so following the Court’s ruling.”

Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation activating the “Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act.”

In a statement he says “Today, we have won our fight to protect innocent life.”

According to a release by Gov. Parson, the Act includes several provisions:

Prohibits doctors from performing abortions unless there is a medical emergency.

Creates criminal liability for any person who knowingly performs or induces a non-medical emergency abortion and subjects his or her professional license to suspension.

Protects any woman who receives an illegal abortion from being prosecutes in violation of the Act.

“I believe that they will tread upon women’s rights as frequently as they can.” Andy Leighton, democratic candidate for Mo. House District 142 said.

He said he believes the choice made was not a fair choice.

“It’s about liberty. It’s about a woman’s right to choose her own destiny and I feel the powers in this state were not representing the majority but do have the majority votes,” Leighton said.

Demonstrators shared that they plan to continue to make their voices heard.

