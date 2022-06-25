First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

It is going to be a hot and more humid Saturday ahead of a weak cold front that will move in from the northwest on Sunday. Skies will be mainly sunny again today, but with higher temps. Official highs look to be in the mid to upper 90s, with dew points near 70 by afternoon. This will push heat index numbers to near or even a bit above 100 by mid-afternoon. As we go through the overnight there will be an increasing threat of thunderstorms moving in from the northwest, especially after midnight. Not outlooked for severe, but a few noisy and strong storms will certainly be possible. Shower and storm chances will linger into Sunday as well as the front itself moves through.

We’ll start the work week with relatively pleasant conditions Monday and Tuesday, as temps and humidity levels will be noticeably lower. By mid-week we’re back to about average….and temps will climb to a bit above average again by late week. Models show an active pattern moving back in from the north by next weekend, with a better chance of thunderstorms as a weak front approaches from the north.

