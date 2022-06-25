First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a hot and humid Saturday, a noticeable cool-down is on the horizon as a weak cold front moves in from the northwest. As the front approaches, thunderstorm chances will increase from north to south later tonight into tomorrow. This evening looks to remain dry and warm and a bit muggy, but after midnight there’s a good chance that some thunderstorm activity will be pushing in from the north. Rain coverage looks to max out Sunday morning as the front moves through, but some models develop some isolated showers and storms again Sunday afternoon behind the front. We are not outlooked for severe, but storms late tonight could produce some gusty winds, heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Cooler and less humid air will begin to filter in from the northwest tomorrow, but will become more noticeable tomorrow evening and tomorrow night. Monday and Tuesday will be very pleasant days, with mainly clear skies and below average temps thanks to northeast winds. Dew points may drop into the 40s and 50s Monday and Tuesday. As we go through the week, however, it will gradually warm up again, with more typical heat and humidity by late week. A glance toward next weekend is showing a more active pattern, with a chance of some heavier rainfall.

