First Alert: Hot & humid with thunderstorm chances tonight
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Heat and humidity returns today ahead of a cold front.
Skies will be sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Heat index values will be near or a bit above 100 degrees by mid afternoon.
Late tonight, there is a chance for thunderstorms, especially after midnight.
Severe storms are not expected, but a few strong storms are possible.
Shower and storm chances continue Sunday as a cold front moves through the Heartland.
Monday and Tuesday will start off very pleasant with lower humidity and mild afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
Temps will climb a bit above average by late next week.
