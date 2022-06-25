Heartland Votes
First Alert: Hot & humid with thunderstorm chances tonight

First Alert Weather at 6 a.m. 6/25
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Heat and humidity returns today ahead of a cold front.

Skies will be sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Heat index values will be near or a bit above 100 degrees by mid afternoon.

Late tonight, there is a chance for thunderstorms, especially after midnight.

Severe storms are not expected, but a few strong storms are possible.

Shower and storm chances continue Sunday as a cold front moves through the Heartland.

Monday and Tuesday will start off very pleasant with lower humidity and mild afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Temps will climb a bit above average by late next week.

