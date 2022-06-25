Deputies find over 7 pounds of marijuana in Ill. pursuit that ends in McCracken Co., Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A pursuit in Massac County, Ill. ended in McCracken County and resulted in deputies discovering over 7 pounds of marijuana and over $2,000 in cash.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD), 29-year-old Corey Leonard of Paducah, Ky., was arrested after leading police on a pursuit in Brookport, Ill.

Deputies with the Massac County Sheriff’s Office say Leonard was driving a 2010 Dodge Ram pick-up truck and crossed over the Brookport Bridge into Kentucky.

Around 7 p.m., Massac Co. notified MCSD and they continued the pursuit.

According to Deputy Jon Hayden, Leonard exited the truck while it was still traveling.

This resulted in the vehicle going through a stop sign, two parked vehicles and a residence that was occupied on Cairo Rd.

Leonard then fled on foot before being arrested shortly after.

Deputy Hayden says Leonard was found to be in possession of over 7 pounds of marijuana and approximately $2,500 in cash.

Due to his injuries from the long pursuit, Leonard was transported to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital where he was later airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

His charges are currently pending.

