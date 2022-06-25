Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Biden signs landmark bipartisan gun measure, says ‘lives will be saved’

Congress approved a bipartisan gun safety bill Friday. (CNN, POOL, HOUSE TV, SENATE TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

“Lives will be saved,” he said at the White House. Citing the families of shooting victims, the president said, “Their message to us was to do something. Well today, we did.”

The House gave final approval Friday, following Senate passage Thursday, and Biden acted just before leaving Washington for two summits in Europe.

The legislation will toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged to be dangerous.

Most of its $13 billion cost will help bolster mental health programs and aid schools, which have been targeted in Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida, and elsewhere in mass shootings.

Biden said the compromise hammered out by a bipartisan group of senators “doesn’t do everything I want” but “it does include actions I’ve long called for that are going to save lives.”

“I know there’s much more work to do, and I’m never going to give up, but this is a monumental day,” said the president, who was joined by his wife, Jill, a teacher, for the signing.

He said they will host an event on July 11 for lawmakers and families affected by gun violence.

Biden signed the measure two days after the Supreme Court’s ruling Thursday striking down a New York law that restricted peoples’ ability to carry concealed weapons.

While the new law does not include tougher restrictions long championed by Democrats, such as a ban on assault-style weapons and background checks for all gun transactions, it is the most impactful firearms violence measure produced by Congress since the enactment of the long-expired assault weapons ban in 1993.

Enough congressional Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the steps after recent rampages in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas. It took weeks of closed-door talks but senators emerged with a compromise.

Biden signed the bill just before he departed Washington for a summit of the Group of Seven leading economic powers — the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — in Germany. He will travel later to Spain for a NATO meeting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor JB Pritzker called on a special session for reproductive health rights in Illinois on...
Gov. Pritzker calls special session on reproductive health rights in Ill.
A Bollinger County resident catches a bear roaming his yard on a security camera.
Black bears reported throughout the Heartland
Teresa Baumgartner, 59, is charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the death of...
Woman charged in connection with Cape Girardeau Co. homicide makes 1st court appearance
Isaac Hill (left) and Katrina Simelton (right) are each being held on $250,000 bond at the...
Ill. State Police arrest couple after investigating death of 3-year-old
3-alarm fire damages multiple restaurants in Central West End
3-alarm fire damages multiple restaurants in Central West End

Latest News

Mohamed Noor, a former Minneapolis police officer, is seen here in court on Sept. 15, 2021....
Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller to be released
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
FILE PHOTO - Soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard's 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry...
Army Guard troops risk dismissal as vaccine deadline looms
The board approved a $146.3 million budget on Friday, June 24. The fiscal year begins on July 1.
Southeast Mo. State Board of Governors approves $146.3M FY23 budget