Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Baby dies days after nearly drowning in bathtub; babysitter arrested, police say

Babysitter Cynthia Gaddy, 49, has been arrested in Arizona after emergency responders had to...
Babysitter Cynthia Gaddy, 49, has been arrested in Arizona after emergency responders had to rush a child to the hospital while under her care.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say a baby who nearly drowned earlier this month in a bathtub has died and his babysitter was arrested.

Arizona’s Family initially reported that Cynthia Gaddy, 49, was charged with child neglect after a 1-year-old baby she was watching had to be rushed to the hospital in critical condition after nearly drowning in the bathtub on June 16.

The El Mirage Police Department said Gaddy reportedly told police she left two children alone in the bathtub with the water running to attend to a smelly diaper.

According to police, while Gabby was gone, she heard a timer go off in the kitchen for something she was baking. When she returned to the bathroom, she found the tub overflowing and the baby face down in the water.

Officers said the babysitter called 911 and first responders were able to revive the child. He was then taken to a hospital in critical condition.

El Mirage police updated the baby’s condition this week and said the boy died Friday night.

Authorities said their investigation continues and are working with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office regarding the case with this week’s updates.

Copyright 2022 Arizona Family’s via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaac Hill (left) and Katrina Simelton (right) are each being held on $250,000 bond at the...
Ill. State Police arrest couple after investigating death of 3-year-old
A Bollinger County resident catches a bear roaming his yard on a security camera.
Black bears reported throughout the Heartland
Teresa Baumgartner, 59, is charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the death of...
Woman charged in connection with Cape Girardeau Co. homicide makes 1st court appearance
Governor JB Pritzker called on a special session for reproductive health rights in Illinois on...
Gov. Pritzker calls special session on reproductive health rights in Ill.
3-alarm fire damages multiple restaurants in Central West End
3-alarm fire damages multiple restaurants in Central West End

Latest News

A Rhode Island police officer accused of punching a woman at an abortion protest while he was...
Officer suspended for off-duty actions at abortion protest
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal
A player is hitting a golf ball as part of the Cape Jaycees Golf Tournament in Cape Girardeau.
More than 160 take part in golf tournament to help kids this Christmas
Unique vehicles drive around the streets for people to view at the Continental Tire Street...
Thousands roll in to enjoy Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals