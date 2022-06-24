Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Victims of 1942 lynching honored through Sikeston Soil Collection Project

The Soil Collection Project was in Sikeston to remember Cleo Wright, a cotton mill worker who...
The Soil Collection Project was in Sikeston to remember Cleo Wright, a cotton mill worker who was presumed guilty of a crime and lynched by a mob.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Between the end of the Civil War and end of World War II, thousands of African Americans were lynched in the United States in violent and public acts.

Today, victims are being honored and remembered through the Soil Collection Project.

The group travels to communities across the nation to collect soil from every lynching site in an effort to remember the victims.

The Soil Collection Project was in Sikeston to remember Cleo Wright, a cotton mill worker who was presumed guilty of a crime and lynched by a mob.

A ceremony was held at the site where Cleo died which is just a few blocks from the Lincoln building.

Wright’s great grandson, Michael Snider, was in attendance as well.

Snider said he was grateful for all the support

“I’m very grateful for the ones who actually came out and told their stories,” Snider said. “And for the ones that actually told their sides of the story for the elders who were actually there and that have been interviewed by the documentary people they gave their account and probably besides their kids this is the first time others are hearing what actually happened. So I’m happy and grateful for that.”

In total, four jars of dirt were collected:

  • One jar went to the family of Cleo Wright
  • Another stays in Sikeston
  • Another goes to Kansas City, Mo.
  • And the last one goes to a museum in Montgomery, Mo.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa Baumgartner, 59, is charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the death of...
Woman charged in connection with Cape Girardeau Co. homicide makes 1st court appearance
A 32-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot and killed his sister in Pemiscot...
Man accused of shooting, killing sister in Pemiscot County
An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
78-year-old Barbara Howard, of Benton, was charged with first-degree assault/domestic violence.
78-year-old woman accused of shooting estranged husband in Paducah park
Jamar Boyd, 42 of Hollandale, Mississippi, was indicted on two counts of first degree murder in...
Man indicted on 1st-degree murder charges in connection with missing woman found dead in Carbondale home

Latest News

Black bear sightings have been reported throughout the Heartland this week.
Bear sightings reported throughout the Heartland
KYTC says the estimated duration before the site is cleared is 2 hours.
SEMI crash in Marshall Co. restricts I-69 southbound to one lane
A Bollinger County resident catches a bear roaming his yard on security camera.
Black bears reported throughout the Heartland
Preview of the 118 District State Representative seat.
Preview of Ill. 118th District State Representative race