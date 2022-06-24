Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southeast Mo. State Board of Governors approves $146.3M FY23 budget

The board approved a $146.3 million budget on Friday, June 24. The fiscal year begins on July 1.
The board approved a $146.3 million budget on Friday, June 24. The fiscal year begins on July 1.(Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors approved a budget for fiscal year 2023.

The board approved a $146.3 million budget on Friday, June 24. The fiscal year begins on July 1.

According to a release from the university, Southeast projects an increase of $4.2 million in costs for the coming year on items such as utilities, insurance, employee benefits and software.

The university anticipates a 2.75 percent increase to health care insurance costs in the fiscal year.

According to the university, the budget also funds the final phase of a salary equity study that found 45 percent of Southeast positions were below the current market rate.

In addition to funding the salary study, a 3.5 percent merit pay increase for employees was included in the budget.

The university also continues its multi-year increases to student and temporary employee wages.

The FY23 Education and General (E&G) budget, which supports academic instruction and general operations, totals $110 million.

The board approved the operating budgets for the university’s auxiliary units, totaling $29.5 million.

According to the university, auxiliary units are those areas that generate revenue to account for expenses such as the Student Recreation Center, the Show Me Center and Residence Life among others.

The remaining $6.8 million are fund revenues designated for specific purposes or services, such as student fees.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa Baumgartner, 59, is charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the death of...
Woman charged in connection with Cape Girardeau Co. homicide makes 1st court appearance
A 32-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot and killed his sister in Pemiscot...
Man accused of shooting, killing sister in Pemiscot County
An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
Jamar Boyd, 42 of Hollandale, Mississippi, was indicted on two counts of first degree murder in...
Man indicted on 1st-degree murder charges in connection with missing woman found dead in Carbondale home
A Bollinger County resident catches a bear roaming his yard on a security camera.
Black bears reported throughout the Heartland

Latest News

Communities throughout the Heartland will be celebrating Independence Day.
Fourth of July events in the Heartland 2022
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Lawmakers in southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and western Kentucky spoke out on Friday,...
Heartland lawmakers respond after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects