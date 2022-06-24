Old Town Cape receives 2022 Main Street America accreditation

Heartland Votes
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape receives 2022 accreditation from Main Street America.

According to a release from Old Town Cape, 24 new businesses opened in downtown Cape Girardeau in 2021 creating 112 new jobs, as well as more than $18 million that was invested in downtown.

In addition, more than 2,022 volunteer hours were invested in the downtown community.

“We are honored to receive national accreditation once again through Main Street America. Old Town Cape is so grateful for the support of its amazing community partners, volunteers, supporters, residents, and downtown business owners who share the organization’s commitment to the continued vibrancy of our downtown community” Executive Director Liz Haynes said in the release.

Old Town Cape is evaluated annually by Missouri Main Street Connection, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify local programs that meet national performance standards.

Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.

“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” Patrice Frey, president and CEO of Main Street America, said in a news release.

In 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours.

