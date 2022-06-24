Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Leaders gathered in Cairo for updates on the Alexander-Cairo port project

Ill. leaders gathered at the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers to give an update on the Cairo Port Project.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) -Illinois state leaders gathered at the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers with an update on the Alexander-Cairo port project.

It’s a project those in Alexander county and southern Illinois have been waiting on for some time.

“Everyone of us up here, democrat and republican, southern and northern Illinois residents, are all 100 percent United on fighting for this port to become a reality,” said Susana Mendoza, Illinois comptroller.

Mendoza promised Friday morning that the Alexander-Cairo port project is going to happen.

“So far I have paid out 11 vouchers totaling 1 million dollars from the department of commerce and economic opportunity. And 43 vouchers totaling nearly 1.7 million from the Illinois department of transportation for architectural and design expenses related to the project,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza says behind-the-scenes work is ongoing.

The project consultant says once the construction project begins, plenty of jobs will be created.

“Will be 675 construction jobs and spin-off jobs associated with that that’ll be over 110 million dollars in economic impact to the region,” said Todd Ely, lead consultant for the project.

Illinois state senator Dale Fowler knows how critical this port is going to be for his district.

“We have a lot of work to do. There’s been a lot of work behind the scenes and we’re just so thankful for the administration and the governor for making this a priority and everyone involved,” said Fowler.

More engineering and consulting work is still needed.

Mendoza says when capital funds hit her desk, she’ll send it to southern Illinois. And she understands the impact this will have on working families.

“It’s not just about the activity on the waterway and around it, it’s about how this is going to improve people’s lives in southern Illinois and make it a place where people want to move with their families grow some deep roots,” said Mendoza.

Leaders say the next phase of the project will begin sometime later this year.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa Baumgartner, 59, is charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the death of...
Woman charged in connection with Cape Girardeau Co. homicide makes 1st court appearance
A 32-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot and killed his sister in Pemiscot...
Man accused of shooting, killing sister in Pemiscot County
An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
Jamar Boyd, 42 of Hollandale, Mississippi, was indicted on two counts of first degree murder in...
Man indicted on 1st-degree murder charges in connection with missing woman found dead in Carbondale home
A Bollinger County resident catches a bear roaming his yard on a security camera.
Black bears reported throughout the Heartland

Latest News

Ill. leaders gathered at the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers to give an update on...
Leaders gather in Cairo, Ill. for port project
Based on the initial positive test and preliminary case investigation, Gov. Beshear says state...
Gov. Beshear: First probable case of Monkeypox in Ky. reported
Robert Nelson was charged and later released from the Tri-County Detention Center in Pulaski...
Ill. man charged in shooting that left one person shot
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron holds a press conference following the Supreme Court's...
AG Cameron issues advisory regarding scope, effect of Ky. Human Life Protection Act