Ill. State Police arrest couple after investigating death of 3-year-old

Isaac Hill (left) and Katrina Simelton (right) are each being held on $250,000 bond at the...
Isaac Hill (left) and Katrina Simelton (right) are each being held on $250,000 bond at the Jackson County Jail.(ISP)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) arrested a couple following an investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 agents into the death of a 3-year-old girl.

According to ISP, 45-year-old Isaac Hill and 41-year-old Katrina Simelton, both from Carbondale, were arrested and charged with Child Endangerment.

On June 22, the Carbondale Police Department (CPD) requested ISP to investigate the death of a 3-year-old girl.

The child was taken to a local area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

ISP says it notified the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) of the investigation and an autopsy was conducted in Bloomington, Illinois on June 23.

A collaborative effort by ISP investigators, CPD, DCFS, Jackson County Coroner’s Office, and the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office resulted in the arrest of Hill and Simelton.

They are each being held on $250,000 bond at the Jackson County Jail.

