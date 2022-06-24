Ill. Dept. of Public Health announces more than 27K new cases of COVID-19, 82 deaths over past week

ILLINOIS (KFVS) -The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 27,094 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 82 deaths, on Friday, June 24.

These are the latest numbers since its last reporting on June 17.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,407,189 cases, including 34,076 deaths, in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,099 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 114 patients were in the ICU and 32 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 213 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

“With 67 counties at the Medium or High Community Level across Illinois, more than half of the counties in the state remain at an elevated level for community risk,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. “Everyone should be aware that they can play a part in limiting the spread of the virus. We should all make sure we are up-to-date on vaccinations and boosters. Parents of small children should take advantage of the newly authorized vaccines for children as young as 6 months. In areas with elevated community levels, we are all wise to put on our masks in indoor public spaces and avoid indoor crowded spaces as much as possible. If needed, contact a healthcare provider promptly to discuss what treatment is right for you.”

The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook, DuPage and Lake in northeastern Illinois; Adams, Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Fulton, Knox, Macon, Marshall, Montgomery, Peoria, Pike and Tazewell in central Illinois; and Johnson, Marion, Massac, Washington and Wayne in Southern Illinois.

According to IDPH, a total of 22,604,803 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 8,727 doses. Since June 17, 61,088 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated and more than 53 percent of the vaccinated population has an initial booster according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

