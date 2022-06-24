Heartland Votes
Hot Saturday, storms possible Sunday

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A nice summer night expected tonight as temperatures fall back into the 60s by daybreak on Saturday. It will be hotter and stickier on Saturday, highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s with feels like numbers expected to be close to 100 degrees. Dry weather expected on Saturday, but showers and thunderstorms are possible late Saturday night into Sunday. The threat for severe weather is low, but it is something to watch closely. Right now it looks like there will be early morning showers and thunderstorms and then some dry time by the late morning hours. A few more scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front moves through the Heartland. Cooler and drier air returns on Monday, highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.

