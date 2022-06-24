Heartland Votes
Heartland athletes compete at day one of USATF

(KOSA)
By Jess Todd
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EUGENE, Or. (KFVS) - Five Heartland athletes competed during day one of the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

In the hammer throw, Southern Illinois University teammates Elisia Lancaster and Shauniece O’Neal finished 16th and 11th, respectively. Saluki alumni Gwen Berry earned 7th and Deanna Price placed 4th. The fourth place finish qualifies Price for an alternate spot on Team USA at the World Championships in July.

In the long jump, Murray State’s Rachel Hagans finished in 10th place. After scratching on her first two attempts, Hagans reached 6.28m on her third jump.

Two more Heartland athletes are set to compete this weekend. Southeast Missouri State’s Logan Blomquist will be in the men’s hammer throw on Saturday while SIU’s A’Veun Moore-Jones throws in the shot put on Sunday.

