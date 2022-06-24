Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker calls special session on reproductive health rights in Ill.

Governor JB Pritzker called on a special session for reproductive health rights in Illinois on...
Governor JB Pritzker called on a special session for reproductive health rights in Illinois on Friday, June 24.(Mike Miletich)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker called on a special session for reproductive health rights in Illinois on Friday, June 24.

It will be at 10:30 a.m. at the Howard Brown Health Clinic in Chicago. You can watch live here.

This follows the news Friday morning that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The governor issued this statement on Friday morning:

“In Illinois, we trust women. Despite the action of the Supreme Court today overturning Roe v. Wade, the right to safe, accessible reproductive health care is in full force in Illinois – and will remain so.

In Illinois, we’ve planned for this terrible day, an enormous step backward and a shattering loss of rights. We passed the Reproductive Health Act, enshrining choice as the law of the land in Illinois. We removed the trigger law that would have prohibited abortion in Illinois with the overturning of Roe v Wade. We expanded health care so that finances are not a barrier to receiving reproductive care.

In Illinois, we are a state committed to expanding access to reproductive health care including abortion care, contraception access, fertility treatment and gender affirming care. We’ve made it clear that we trust people to make the best decisions for themselves about their own reproductive health.

In Illinois, we will hold firm to these rights and continue to work with stakeholders to expand them. To that end, I am calling the General Assembly into special session in the coming weeks, with the support and consultation of House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate President Don Harmon. Together, we are committed to taking swift action to further enshrine our commitment to reproductive health care rights and protections.”

