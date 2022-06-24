Heartland Votes
Gov. Parson signs proclamation ending elective abortions in Mo.

Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation Friday morning ending elective abortions in Missouri.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation Friday morning ending elective abortions in Missouri.

The proclamation gives legal effect to Section 188.017 RSMo and activating the “Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act.”

“Nothing in the text, history, or tradition of the United States Constitution gave un-elected federal judges authority to regulate abortion. We are happy that the U.S. Supreme Court has corrected this error and returned power to the people and the states to make these decisions,” Governor Parson said.

“With Roe v. Wade overturned and statutory triggers provided in HB 126, we are issuing this proclamation to restore our state authority to regulate abortion and protect life. Thanks to decades of conservative leaders, Missouri has become one of the most pro-life states in the nation, and our Administration has always fought for the life of every unborn child. Today, our efforts have produced what generations of Missourians have worked and prayed for: Today, we have won our fight to protect innocent life,” he continued.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the “Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act” was included in HB 126 and contingent upon the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade in whole or in part. Governor Parson signed HB 126 in 2019.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released a statement Friday morning that the Show-Me State was the first in the country to “effectively end abortion.”

The attorney general signed an opinion minutes after the Supreme Court of the United States ruling that Roe v. Wade had been overturned.

Here’s how other states have banned, limited or protected abortion rights.

