Former Anna, Ill. resident convicted of domestic battery, endangering the life of a child

A former Anna, Ill. resident was convicted in a domestic battery trial.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - A former Anna resident is convicted of domestic battery and endangering the life of a child.

According to a release from the Union County State’s Attorney’s Office, a judge convicted 35-year-old Bradley Mathus on two domestic battery charges and five counts of child endangerment during a two-day bench trial in Jonesboro.

Mathus was arrested by Anna police in 2019.

Prosecutors accused him of restricting the blood and airflow of his victims on the domestic battery charges.

Prosecutors say Mathus endangered the lives of five other children with a gun.

His sentencing is scheduled for August 25.

