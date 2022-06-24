Heartland Votes
First Alert: Warm & sunny today; tracking scattered storms Sunday

Lisa Michaels says today will be another mostly sunny day with a few added clouds by the...
Lisa Michaels says today will be another mostly sunny day with a few added clouds by the afternoon.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Mostly clear skies Friday morning with temperatures dipping into the low to mid-60s.

Isolated fog is possible in some locations.

Lisa Michaels says today will be another mostly sunny day with a few added clouds by the afternoon.

High temperatures will reach the low 90s with a continuation of comfortable weather due to a less humid air mass. Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s.

Heading into the weekend, it will start off warmer in the mid-90s with just slightly more humid conditions.

On Sunday, we will be watching for our next chance of scattered rain and storms in the forecast. Most areas now could range from ¼-inch to ¾-inch of rain.

Behind this system will be a surge of cooler temperatures starting off next week in the mid- to upper 80s.

Very comfortable, drier air will stay with us for most of the week until it returns near Thursday.

