First Alert Friday Forecast

Hot and dry weather will continue as we approach the weekend, with some changes developing for Sunday and into early next week. Today looks much like Thursday: mostly sunny and seasonably hot but not terribly humid. Saturday will be the hottest day, with highs in the mid 90s and dew points rising to around 70; this will put heat index numbers in the 100 to 105 range by mid-afternoon, so advisories may be issued for some areas. On Sunday an upper wave will brush the area with just enough strength to push a weak cold front through the area. This looks like it will be just enough to induce a few thunderstorms. Not currently outlooked for severe but a few strong storms with gusty winds and small hail possible.

The first half of next week will be a little cooler and less humid, with a gradual warming trend for the second half of the week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday should stay below 90, but will be above 90 again by Thursday and Friday. With less humidity, rain chances will be very low again at least until about next Friday or Saturday.

