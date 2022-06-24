Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Friday Forecast

Hot and dry to end the week.....cold front moves through on Sunday....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hot and dry weather will continue as we approach the weekend,  with some changes developing for Sunday and into early next week.   Today looks much like Thursday:  mostly sunny and seasonably hot but not terribly humid.   Saturday will be the hottest day, with highs in the mid 90s and dew points rising to around 70;  this will put heat index numbers in the 100 to 105 range by mid-afternoon, so advisories may be issued for some areas.  On Sunday an upper wave will brush the area with just enough strength to push a weak  cold front through the area.  This looks like it will be just enough to induce a few thunderstorms.  Not currently outlooked for severe but a few strong storms with gusty winds and small hail possible.

The first half of next week will be a little cooler and less humid, with a gradual warming trend for the second half of the week.   Highs on Monday and Tuesday should stay below 90,  but will be above 90 again by Thursday and Friday.   With less humidity,  rain chances will be very low again at least until about next Friday or Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa Baumgartner, 59, is charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the death of...
Woman charged in connection with Cape Girardeau Co. homicide makes 1st court appearance
A 32-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot and killed his sister in Pemiscot...
Man accused of shooting, killing sister in Pemiscot County
An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
Jamar Boyd, 42 of Hollandale, Mississippi, was indicted on two counts of first degree murder in...
Man indicted on 1st-degree murder charges in connection with missing woman found dead in Carbondale home
A Bollinger County resident catches a bear roaming his yard on a security camera.
Black bears reported throughout the Heartland

Latest News

Your First Alert morning forecast on 6/24.
First Alert morning forecast 6/24
A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.
Dry & Comfortable Friday
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 6/23
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 6/23
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 6/23
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 6/23