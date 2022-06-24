Dry & Comfortable Friday

Mostly clear skies Friday morning with temperatures dipping into the low to mid 60s. Isolated fog is possible in some locations. Today will be another mostly sunny day with a few added clouds by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 90s with a continuation of comfortable weather due to a less humid air mass. Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Heading into the weekend, it will start off warmer in the mid 90s with just slightly more humid conditions. Sunday we will be watching for out next chance of scattered rain and storms in the forecast. Most areas now could range from ¼” to ¾” of rain.

Behind this system will be a surge of cooler temperatures starting off next week in the mid to upper 80s! Very comfortable drier air will stay with us for most of the week until it returns near Thursday.

-Lisa

