3-alarm fire damages multiple restaurants in Central West End

By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire crews were seen battling a three-alarm fire that tore through multiple popular restaurants in the Central West End early Friday morning.

The fire started at a building at the intersection of Euclid and McPherson Avenue. News 4 was on the scene where firefighters surrounded restaurants including Salt and Smoke and Mission Taco. Residential apartments sit at the top of the restaurants.

“Smoke was coming out of all the buildings, like this side right here, everywhere all the way down,” said nearby business bartender Steve Miner. “It was almost like a bonfire.”

Crews said they believe the fire started in one of the restaurants from the bottom unit and worked its way up. Ameren Missouri came out to the scene because of heavy wiring issues.

“This is a popular spot, a couple of restaurants here sustained some heavy damage,” said Chief Dennis Jenkerson of the St. Louis Fire Department. “It’s going to take a while to rebuild this.”

No injuries have been reported at this time. News 4 will update the story when more information becomes available.

