Woman injured in single-vehicle crash on MO 34 near Burfordville

A woman was seriously injured and airlifted to a St. Louis-area hospital after a crash on MO 34...
A woman was seriously injured and airlifted to a St. Louis-area hospital after a crash on MO 34 near Burfordville. (Source: Yolonda Thomas)(Yolonda Thomas)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on MO 34 on Thursday afternoon, June 23.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, a 74-year-old Marble Hill woman was driving a 2017 Ford Escape eastbound on MO 34, about 2 miles west of Burfordville.

They say she drove off the road and hit a tree.

The woman was seriously injured and airlifted to a St. Louis-area hospital.

