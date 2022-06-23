Woman injured in single-vehicle crash on MO 34 near Burfordville

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on MO 34 on Thursday afternoon, June 23.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, a 74-year-old Marble Hill woman was driving a 2017 Ford Escape eastbound on MO 34, about 2 miles west of Burfordville.

They say she drove off the road and hit a tree.

The woman was seriously injured and airlifted to a St. Louis-area hospital.

