Warmer temperatures as we head into Saturday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. It was a fairly pleasant day across the Heartland with sunny skies and dry air. This drier air is allowing the heat index to remain cooler than the actual air temperature. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and warm temperatures. Readings will fall through the 70s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a few passing high clouds late in the day. It will be hot with highs in the lower 90s but once again, with the drier air, the heat index will not be a factor. Temperatures will be even warmer as we head towards Saturday. Highs will reach the middle to upper 90s with the heat index in the middle 90s.

