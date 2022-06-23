Three Rivers College to host 30th annual Children’s Theatre Drama Camp

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Rivers College will host its 30th annual Children’s Theatre Drama Camp.

According to a release from TRC, the camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 11-15 at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center on the Poplar Bluff campus. It’s for students entering grades 2-8.

It costs $75, which includes a T-shirt, scripts, notebook and daily snack and drink.

The entry form can be found online at //trcc.edu/events.

Turn in the form and pay by check at TRC Student Accounts or in the Tinnin Gallery, or register and pay online at tinnin.ticketleap.com ($4.75 online fee applies).

The deadline to register is July 1 and the camp is limited to 40 students.

The camp will cover theater essentials including improvisation, readers theater, theater games, and musical theater. Students will be performing a musical number with choreography.

JoNell Seifert, retired theater instructor for Poplar Bluff High School, will be the camp director. Josh Hancock, an English and theater teacher at Twin Rivers High School, will be an assistant director. Nick McDaniel, a drama teacher at Poplar Bluff High School who also directed Three Rivers’ recent production of “The Odd Couple,” is also an assistant director. Mary Libla, director of the Ben and Martha Bidewell Fitness Center, will be the choreographer for the musical number.

“Students will learn about theater and collaborating with others all while having fun,” said Seifert. The camp also promotes self-confidence and a love for theater. “There’s nothing like live theater. I hope we instill a love for performance and get kids hooked on theater!”

According to TRC, the students will have a final performance at 11 a.m. on July 15 at the fine arts center.

