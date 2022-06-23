Heartland Votes
‘There was blood everywhere’; stabbing at homeless camp


two people stabbed tonight
two people stabbed tonight(MNPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were in critical condition Wednesday after being stabbed in the woods at a homeless camp in Donelson.

Metro Police said a man and woman were stabbed and in critical condition around 5 p.m. at a homeless camp in the woods adjacent to the I-40 west/Donelson Pk entrance ramp.

Officers rushed the badly injured victims to the hospital in two patrol cars.

“We drove past this right after it happened. She [the woman] was covered in blood, and I have never seen a living person with their face as messed up as hers. She was running towards the man on the ground covered in blood,” Witness Will Mckenzie told us.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene and then proceeded to crash near an Elm Hill Pk restaurant, and carjacked a couple. Police said an MNPD detective, aided by a THP helicopter pursued the suspect.

The suspect abandoned the carjacked SUV and was soon taken into custody on the grounds of DuPont Tyler school according to police.

Police said the victims are expected to survive.

The victims’ identities are unknown, as well as if any charges were issued.

The investigation remains ongoing.

two victims are expected to survive
two victims are expected to survive(MNPD)
two victims are expected to survive
two victims are expected to survive(MNPD)

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive information.

