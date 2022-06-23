Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Summer treat? Ketchup-flavored popsicles available in Canada at select pop-up locations

A ketchup brand has launched a twist on a popular summer treat with ketchup-flavored popsicles.
A ketchup brand has launched a twist on a popular summer treat with ketchup-flavored popsicles.(MCCORMICK)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the world’s most popular condiments is getting a new gig.

French’s Ketchup is offering a limited-edition ice pop called the “Frenchsicle.”

The ketchup brand said its new treat has a savory tomato flavor balanced with a hint of salty sweetness, and it will be available at pop-up locations in Canada until June 24 at no charge.

The brand created the popsicles with the Canadian ice pop brand Happy Pops.

Previously, French’s also offered mustard ice cream and mustard beer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa Baumgartner, 59, is charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the death of...
Woman charged in connection with Cape Girardeau Co. homicide makes 1st court appearance
A 32-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot and killed his sister in Pemiscot...
Man accused of shooting, killing sister in Pemiscot County
78-year-old Barbara Howard, of Benton, was charged with first-degree assault/domestic violence.
78-year-old woman accused of shooting estranged husband in Paducah park
An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
A heat advisory has been issued through tonight for portions of the Bootheel and western...
First Alert: Cold front moves into the Heartland tonight

Latest News

A South Walton Beach home was burglarized, and made host of an illegal open-house party while...
$8 million home burglarized, host to illegal open-house party
FILE - Federal agents searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former DOJ official who pushed...
Feds search Trump-era official’s home, subpoena GOP leaders
FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
1/6 hearing: Trump told Justice Dept. to call election ‘corrupt’
Black bear sightings have been reported throughout the Heartland this week.
Bear sightings reported throughout the Heartland