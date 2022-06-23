State, local officials to meet Monday on Marion, Ky. water shortage

MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - State and local officials will meet again on Monday, June 27 to work on a solution for the water shortage in Marion.

Governor Andy Beshear discussed the efforts to address the shortage during his Team Kentucky briefing on Thursday, June 23.

He said he visited the city on Wednesday to meet with Mayor Jared Byford, City Manager Adam Ledford and other local leaders. They made two site assessments at Lake George and City Lake.

A follow-up meeting will be held on Monday.

In the short term, he said bottled water for drinking and cooking is being delivered to Marion.

“We are continuing to ask folks in the city to conserve water, because that will have the largest impact on prolonging the current water supply,” Gov. Beshear said. “I want families in Marion to know that the state is behind you, and we will stay with you until this crisis is solved.”

On June 18, hours after receiving a request from local leaders, the governor issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency for the city of Marion.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.