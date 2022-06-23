Heartland Votes
State of emergency declared in Ky.; state’s price gouging laws activated to combat high gas prices

Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Thursday, June 23 and activated the state’s price gouging laws to combat high gas prices.(Live 5/File)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Thursday, June 23 and activated the state’s price gouging laws to combat high gas prices.

You can read the full executive order here.

With the state of emergency in place, consumers in the commonwealth can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General online here.

“Kentucky families deserve relief from increasing gas prices,” Governor Beshear said. “Everyone sitting at a kitchen table working on a budget knows that every little bit helps, and I will continue to seek and take any action that might make even the slightest difference.”

According to the American Automobile Association, the price of gasoline hit record highs multiple times in Kentucky in May 2022 and kept soaring in June with a record-high average price of $4.798 per gallon on June 11.

AAA reported an average price of $4.73 per gallon on June 20, that’s up from an average price of $4.29 a month earlier.

Diesel fuel hit its highest recorded average price in Kentucky on June 20 at $5.851 per gallon.

