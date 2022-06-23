SEMI crash in Marshall Co. restricts I-69 southbound to one lane
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) -Marshall County 911 Dispatch has reported that southbound traffic on I-69 is restricted to one lane near the 37 mile marker between Benton and Mayfield due to a SEMI truck crash.
According to dispatch, this is along I-69 southbound near the Vanzora Road Overpass between the U.S. 641-Spur Benton Interchange and the Marshall-Graves County line.
A truck was hauling large timbers that were scattered along the roadway.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it’ll be 2 hours before the site is cleared.
Southbound drivers on I-69 should use caution as they approach this crash site and be alert for responders and recovery personnel along the roadway.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.