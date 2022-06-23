Saint Francis Medical Center earns national recognition for stroke treatment

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A hospital in Cape Girardeau received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Award for stroke treatment.

According to a release from Saint Francis Medical Center, it earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients outlined by the American Heart Association.

This is the the third consecutive year Saint Francis has received the award.

“This award reflects the comprehensive, expert stroke care that we provide to our patients,” Stacey Friga, RN, BSN, stroke coordinator at Saint Francis, said. “Saint Francis Healthcare System is committed to improving the health and well-being of our community.”

The Stroke Center is also certified as a Joint Commission Primary Stroke Center in collaboration with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association and a Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Time Critical Diagnosis Level II Stroke Center.

